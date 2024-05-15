Rackspace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $640.6 million…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $640.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $2.91 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $690.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $668 million to $678 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.