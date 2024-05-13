QuickLogic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Monday reported earnings of $108,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.
The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $6 million in the period.
