Qualys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $147.5 million to $149.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.06 to $5.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $601.5 million to $608.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS

