Quaker Chemical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:52 PM

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

