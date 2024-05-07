Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.2 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $120 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.2 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

