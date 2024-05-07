Protagonist Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $207.3…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $207.3 million.

The Newark, California-based company said it had net income of $3.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $255 million in the period.

