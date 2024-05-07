Live Radio
Pros Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 4:44 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pros Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $80.5 million to $81.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $332 million to $334.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

