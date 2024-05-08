Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.9 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share.

