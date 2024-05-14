Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $49.5 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.02 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $277 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.3 million, or $4.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

