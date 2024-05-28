Hush Money Trial: The latest | What happens next? | Trump reacts | Manhattan DA reacts | Republican lawmakers react
The Associated Press

May 28, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 713 720 693¾ 700 +2¾
Sep 732¼ 739¼ 714 720¼ +2¾
Dec 752 759¼ 735¼ 742 +2¾
Mar 765½ 772¾ 749¾ 756½ +2
May 768 771¾ 751½ 758½ +2
Jul 750 755 737 746¼ +2¼
Sep 750½ 754¼ 737¼ 744¾
Dec 755½ 758 741 749¾
Mar 755 755 742¾ 747¼ —2
Est. sales 109,951. Fri.’s sales 119,969
Fri.’s open int 421,358, up 2,918
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 467 471 460 461¾ —3
Sep 476¾ 480 469¾ 471¼ —3¼
Dec 490 493 483½ 485¼ —3
Mar 501½ 504½ 496 497¾ —2½
May 508½ 511 503¼ 504¾ —2¼
Jul 512 515¼ 507½ 509 —2½
Sep 493½ 496 489¼ 489¼ —3¼
Dec 495¾ 497½ 490 491½ —2½
Mar 505¾ 507 500¼ 500½ —3¼
Jul 510¼ 510¼ 510 510 —4
Dec 479 479 479 479 —3¾
Dec 476 476 476 476 —3¼
Est. sales 217,201. Fri.’s sales 294,428
Fri.’s open int 1,527,935
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 374¼ 384½ 366¼ 371½ —4¼
Sep 377 380 364¼ 369½ —5¼
Dec 370 375 367 367 —4
Est. sales 865. Fri.’s sales 339
Fri.’s open int 4,020
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1250¼ 1254¾ 1226¼ 1229 —19
Aug 1247 1251½ 1226¼ 1228½ —16½
Sep 1226 1230½ 1209¾ 1212 —12¾
Nov 1221¾ 1225 1206¼ 1209½ —10
Jan 1231¾ 1235¾ 1218 1221½ —9¼
Mar 1226¼ 1231 1216¼ 1218½ —7¾
May 1227¾ 1231¼ 1218 1219½ —7
Jul 1234 1235¼ 1222¼ 1224 —6½
Nov 1190¾ 1192 1183 1186¼ —1¾
Jan 1199¾ 1199¾ 1199¾ 1199¾ +3½
Est. sales 218,180. Fri.’s sales 202,766
Fri.’s open int 806,622, up 7,867

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

