CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|713
|720
|693¾
|700
|+2¾
|Sep
|732¼
|739¼
|714
|720¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|752
|759¼
|735¼
|742
|+2¾
|Mar
|765½
|772¾
|749¾
|756½
|+2
|May
|768
|771¾
|751½
|758½
|+2
|Jul
|750
|755
|737
|746¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|750½
|754¼
|737¼
|744¾
|+¾
|Dec
|755½
|758
|741
|749¾
|+¼
|Mar
|755
|755
|742¾
|747¼
|—2
|Est. sales 109,951.
|Fri.’s sales 119,969
|Fri.’s open int 421,358,
|up 2,918
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|467
|471
|460
|461¾
|—3
|Sep
|476¾
|480
|469¾
|471¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|490
|493
|483½
|485¼
|—3
|Mar
|501½
|504½
|496
|497¾
|—2½
|May
|508½
|511
|503¼
|504¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|512
|515¼
|507½
|509
|—2½
|Sep
|493½
|496
|489¼
|489¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|495¾
|497½
|490
|491½
|—2½
|Mar
|505¾
|507
|500¼
|500½
|—3¼
|Jul
|510¼
|510¼
|510
|510
|—4
|Dec
|479
|479
|479
|479
|—3¾
|Dec
|476
|476
|476
|476
|—3¼
|Est. sales 217,201.
|Fri.’s sales 294,428
|Fri.’s open int 1,527,935
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|374¼
|384½
|366¼
|371½
|—4¼
|Sep
|377
|380
|364¼
|369½
|—5¼
|Dec
|370
|375
|367
|367
|—4
|Est. sales 865.
|Fri.’s sales 339
|Fri.’s open int 4,020
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1250¼
|1254¾
|1226¼
|1229
|—19
|Aug
|1247
|1251½
|1226¼
|1228½
|—16½
|Sep
|1226
|1230½
|1209¾
|1212
|—12¾
|Nov
|1221¾
|1225
|1206¼
|1209½
|—10
|Jan
|1231¾
|1235¾
|1218
|1221½
|—9¼
|Mar
|1226¼
|1231
|1216¼
|1218½
|—7¾
|May
|1227¾
|1231¼
|1218
|1219½
|—7
|Jul
|1234
|1235¼
|1222¼
|1224
|—6½
|Nov
|1190¾
|1192
|1183
|1186¼
|—1¾
|Jan
|1199¾
|1199¾
|1199¾
|1199¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 218,180.
|Fri.’s sales 202,766
|Fri.’s open int 806,622,
|up 7,867
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.