CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 713 720 693¾ 700 +2¾ Sep 732¼ 739¼ 714 720¼ +2¾ Dec 752 759¼ 735¼ 742 +2¾ Mar 765½ 772¾ 749¾ 756½ +2 May 768 771¾ 751½ 758½ +2 Jul 750 755 737 746¼ +2¼ Sep 750½ 754¼ 737¼ 744¾ +¾ Dec 755½ 758 741 749¾ +¼ Mar 755 755 742¾ 747¼ —2 Est. sales 109,951. Fri.’s sales 119,969 Fri.’s open int 421,358, up 2,918 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 467 471 460 461¾ —3 Sep 476¾ 480 469¾ 471¼ —3¼ Dec 490 493 483½ 485¼ —3 Mar 501½ 504½ 496 497¾ —2½ May 508½ 511 503¼ 504¾ —2¼ Jul 512 515¼ 507½ 509 —2½ Sep 493½ 496 489¼ 489¼ —3¼ Dec 495¾ 497½ 490 491½ —2½ Mar 505¾ 507 500¼ 500½ —3¼ Jul 510¼ 510¼ 510 510 —4 Dec 479 479 479 479 —3¾ Dec 476 476 476 476 —3¼ Est. sales 217,201. Fri.’s sales 294,428 Fri.’s open int 1,527,935 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 374¼ 384½ 366¼ 371½ —4¼ Sep 377 380 364¼ 369½ —5¼ Dec 370 375 367 367 —4 Est. sales 865. Fri.’s sales 339 Fri.’s open int 4,020 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1250¼ 1254¾ 1226¼ 1229 —19 Aug 1247 1251½ 1226¼ 1228½ —16½ Sep 1226 1230½ 1209¾ 1212 —12¾ Nov 1221¾ 1225 1206¼ 1209½ —10 Jan 1231¾ 1235¾ 1218 1221½ —9¼ Mar 1226¼ 1231 1216¼ 1218½ —7¾ May 1227¾ 1231¼ 1218 1219½ —7 Jul 1234 1235¼ 1222¼ 1224 —6½ Nov 1190¾ 1192 1183 1186¼ —1¾ Jan 1199¾ 1199¾ 1199¾ 1199¾ +3½ Est. sales 218,180. Fri.’s sales 202,766 Fri.’s open int 806,622, up 7,867

