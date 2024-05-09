Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 624¼ 624¼ 624 624 +8
Jul 633 647½ 631½ 637¼ +3¼
Sep 654½ 667¼ 652¾ 657½ +2½
Dec 680¼ 692 678¼ 682¼ +1¾
Mar 698½ 710½ 697¾ 701 +1¼
May 708 718½ 706 709¼
Jul 705¼ 715¾ 705 707¾
Sep 714 721½ 713¾ 714¾
Dec 727¼ 733¼ 726¾ 728½ +1¾
Mar 740 740 737¾ 737¾ +4¼
Est. sales 126,227. Wed.’s sales 117,290
Wed.’s open int 372,035, up 2,558
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 447¼ 447½ 441 442½ —3
Jul 458½ 462 454¼ 456¼ —2¼
Sep 467¼ 472 464½ 466½ —2
Dec 480½ 485 477½ 479½ —1¾
Mar 493 497¼ 490¾ 492½ —1½
May 502¼ 505¾ 499½ 501 —1¼
Jul 508 512¼ 506 507½ —1¼
Sep 489½ 492½ 488 490¼
Dec 492 495 490½ 491¾ —1
Mar 503 503 503 503 ¼
May 510 510 510 510
Jul 514½ 516¼ 514½ 515
Dec 484 484½ 484 484½
Jul 493 493 493 493 —2¾
Est. sales 422,857. Wed.’s sales 392,287
Wed.’s open int 1,464,384, up 7,685
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 396 396 396 396 ¼
Jul 392½ 402¼ 389½ 399¼ +1¾
Sep 373¾ 375¼ 373¾ 374 —3
Dec 371¾ 377¾ 368¼ 377 +2¼
Est. sales 917. Wed.’s sales 917
Wed.’s open int 3,911, up 108
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1216½ 1218 1192½ 1194 —18¾
Jul 1227¾ 1236¾ 1206¼ 1207½ —20¼
Aug 1228¼ 1236¼ 1208¼ 1208¾ —18¾
Sep 1213½ 1221 1197¼ 1198 —15½
Nov 1212¾ 1219½ 1198 1198¾ —14¼
Jan 1223½ 1230½ 1209¾ 1210 —14
Mar 1221 1226¾ 1208¼ 1208¾ —12
May 1223¼ 1228¾ 1211 1211¼ —12
Jul 1228¾ 1233¾ 1216¾ 1217¼ —11¾
Nov 1192½ 1197 1182 1183 —9½
Est. sales 256,069. Wed.’s sales 232,818
Wed.’s open int 737,109

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up