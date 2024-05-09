CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|624¼
|624¼
|624
|624
|+8
|Jul
|633
|647½
|631½
|637¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|654½
|667¼
|652¾
|657½
|+2½
|Dec
|680¼
|692
|678¼
|682¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|698½
|710½
|697¾
|701
|+1¼
|May
|708
|718½
|706
|709¼
|+¾
|Jul
|705¼
|715¾
|705
|707¾
|+½
|Sep
|714
|721½
|713¾
|714¾
|+¾
|Dec
|727¼
|733¼
|726¾
|728½
|+1¾
|Mar
|740
|740
|737¾
|737¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 126,227.
|Wed.’s sales 117,290
|Wed.’s open int 372,035,
|up 2,558
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|447¼
|447½
|441
|442½
|—3
|Jul
|458½
|462
|454¼
|456¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|467¼
|472
|464½
|466½
|—2
|Dec
|480½
|485
|477½
|479½
|—1¾
|Mar
|493
|497¼
|490¾
|492½
|—1½
|May
|502¼
|505¾
|499½
|501
|—1¼
|Jul
|508
|512¼
|506
|507½
|—1¼
|Sep
|489½
|492½
|488
|490¼
|+¼
|Dec
|492
|495
|490½
|491¾
|—1
|Mar
|503
|503
|503
|503
|—
|¼
|May
|510
|510
|510
|510
|Jul
|514½
|516¼
|514½
|515
|+¼
|Dec
|484
|484½
|484
|484½
|+½
|Jul
|493
|493
|493
|493
|—2¾
|Est. sales 422,857.
|Wed.’s sales 392,287
|Wed.’s open int 1,464,384,
|up 7,685
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|396
|396
|396
|396
|—
|¼
|Jul
|392½
|402¼
|389½
|399¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|373¾
|375¼
|373¾
|374
|—3
|Dec
|371¾
|377¾
|368¼
|377
|+2¼
|Est. sales 917.
|Wed.’s sales 917
|Wed.’s open int 3,911,
|up 108
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1216½
|1218
|1192½
|1194
|—18¾
|Jul
|1227¾
|1236¾
|1206¼
|1207½
|—20¼
|Aug
|1228¼
|1236¼
|1208¼
|1208¾
|—18¾
|Sep
|1213½
|1221
|1197¼
|1198
|—15½
|Nov
|1212¾
|1219½
|1198
|1198¾
|—14¼
|Jan
|1223½
|1230½
|1209¾
|1210
|—14
|Mar
|1221
|1226¾
|1208¼
|1208¾
|—12
|May
|1223¼
|1228¾
|1211
|1211¼
|—12
|Jul
|1228¾
|1233¾
|1216¾
|1217¼
|—11¾
|Nov
|1192½
|1197
|1182
|1183
|—9½
|Est. sales 256,069.
|Wed.’s sales 232,818
|Wed.’s open int 737,109
