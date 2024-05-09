CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 624¼ 624¼ 624 624 +8 Jul 633 647½ 631½ 637¼ +3¼ Sep 654½ 667¼ 652¾ 657½ +2½ Dec 680¼ 692 678¼ 682¼ +1¾ Mar 698½ 710½ 697¾ 701 +1¼ May 708 718½ 706 709¼ +¾ Jul 705¼ 715¾ 705 707¾ +½ Sep 714 721½ 713¾ 714¾ +¾ Dec 727¼ 733¼ 726¾ 728½ +1¾ Mar 740 740 737¾ 737¾ +4¼ Est. sales 126,227. Wed.’s sales 117,290 Wed.’s open int 372,035, up 2,558 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 447¼ 447½ 441 442½ —3 Jul 458½ 462 454¼ 456¼ —2¼ Sep 467¼ 472 464½ 466½ —2 Dec 480½ 485 477½ 479½ —1¾ Mar 493 497¼ 490¾ 492½ —1½ May 502¼ 505¾ 499½ 501 —1¼ Jul 508 512¼ 506 507½ —1¼ Sep 489½ 492½ 488 490¼ +¼ Dec 492 495 490½ 491¾ —1 Mar 503 503 503 503 — ¼ May 510 510 510 510 Jul 514½ 516¼ 514½ 515 +¼ Dec 484 484½ 484 484½ +½ Jul 493 493 493 493 —2¾ Est. sales 422,857. Wed.’s sales 392,287 Wed.’s open int 1,464,384, up 7,685 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 396 396 396 396 — ¼ Jul 392½ 402¼ 389½ 399¼ +1¾ Sep 373¾ 375¼ 373¾ 374 —3 Dec 371¾ 377¾ 368¼ 377 +2¼ Est. sales 917. Wed.’s sales 917 Wed.’s open int 3,911, up 108 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1216½ 1218 1192½ 1194 —18¾ Jul 1227¾ 1236¾ 1206¼ 1207½ —20¼ Aug 1228¼ 1236¼ 1208¼ 1208¾ —18¾ Sep 1213½ 1221 1197¼ 1198 —15½ Nov 1212¾ 1219½ 1198 1198¾ —14¼ Jan 1223½ 1230½ 1209¾ 1210 —14 Mar 1221 1226¾ 1208¼ 1208¾ —12 May 1223¼ 1228¾ 1211 1211¼ —12 Jul 1228¾ 1233¾ 1216¾ 1217¼ —11¾ Nov 1192½ 1197 1182 1183 —9½ Est. sales 256,069. Wed.’s sales 232,818 Wed.’s open int 737,109

