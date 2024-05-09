Playtika: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million.

The Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $651.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $642.4 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.