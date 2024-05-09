Planet Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34.3…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $248 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

