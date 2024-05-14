Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

