Phunware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $921,000 in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 million.

