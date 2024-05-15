Perspective Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $325,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at 65 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.