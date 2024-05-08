Personalis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Personalis said it expects revenue in the range of $19.5 million to $20.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSNL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.