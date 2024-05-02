PENN Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $114.7 million…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $114.7 million in its first quarter.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PENN

