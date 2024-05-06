Paymentus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported profit of $7.2 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported profit of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $184.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $183 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $737 million to $755 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

