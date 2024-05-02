Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Paramount Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:37 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Thursday reported profit of $50.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period.

