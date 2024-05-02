Paramount Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Thursday reported profit of $50.5 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Thursday reported profit of $50.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period.

