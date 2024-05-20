Palo Alto: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $278.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.58 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.01 billion.

