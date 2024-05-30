PagerDuty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $111.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115.5 million to $117.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

