Pacira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.4 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $705 million.

