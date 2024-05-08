Osisko Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.2 million.…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.2 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.