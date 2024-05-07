Open Lending: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Open Lending said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $33 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.