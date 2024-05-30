CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 692¾ 693¾ 677½ 683½ —9¼ Sep 713 714¼ 699 704¾ —9 Dec 736 736¾ 722 727¼ —9 Mar 752 752¼ 738¾ 744¼ —8 May 754 754 744 749 —7¼ Jul 745¾ 746¼ 737¾ 742½ —6¼ Sep 746½ 746½ 738½ 743¾ —5¾ Dec 752¼ 752¼ 745½ 748¼ —5¾ Mar 750 750 750 750 —3¾ Est. sales 62,028. Wed.’s sales 117,168 Wed.’s open int 430,379, up 2,816 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 455¼ 457 451¾ 453¾ —1½ Sep 465 465¾ 460¾ 462½ —2½ Dec 478¼ 479½ 474 475¾ —3 Mar 491½ 492¼ 486¾ 488¾ —3 May 499 499½ 494¾ 496 —3½ Jul 505 505 500¼ 501½ —3½ Sep 488 489 485¼ 485¼ —3¾ Dec 491¾ 492½ 488½ 489½ —2½ Mar 499¼ 499¼ 499 499 —2¾ Jul 510 510 510 510 —2 Dec 480¼ 480¼ 478½ 478½ —2¼ Est. sales 169,844. Wed.’s sales 280,905 Wed.’s open int 1,558,175, up 15,829 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 384¼ 384¼ 378¾ 382¾ —1¾ Sep 378 378¾ 376¼ 378¾ —4½ Dec 381 381½ 381 381½ +2¼ Est. sales 211. Wed.’s sales 765 Wed.’s open int 4,131, up 96 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1213 1220 1210¼ 1217½ +3½ Aug 1212¾ 1219 1210¼ 1216¾ +3 Sep 1196½ 1201¼ 1193¾ 1199 +2 Nov 1195 1201 1193½ 1198¾ +2 Jan 1209 1213½ 1206½ 1211½ +1½ Mar 1206¾ 1212½ 1205¼ 1210½ +1¼ May 1211 1214¾ 1207½ 1212½ +1 Jul 1215¾ 1219 1213 1219 +2¾ Aug 1209¼ 1209¼ 1207¾ 1207¾ —2¼ Nov 1179¼ 1183 1179 1183 +3 Est. sales 86,093. Wed.’s sales 239,481 Wed.’s open int 808,227, up 4,816 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 45.87 45.87 44.91 45.43 —.45 Aug 46.12 46.13 45.20 45.69 —.45 Sep 46.28 46.28 45.39 45.87 —.41 Oct 46.29 46.29 45.43 45.88 —.41 Dec 46.51 46.51 45.63 46.09 —.42 Jan 46.64 46.64 45.81 46.26 —.38 Mar 46.73 46.73 45.95 46.37 —.36 May 46.87 46.87 46.15 46.55 —.32 Jul 47.01 47.01 46.39 46.51 —.50 Aug 46.82 46.82 46.47 46.49 —.33 Sep 46.38 46.38 46.21 46.21 —.34 Oct 46.02 46.02 45.92 45.92 —.28 Dec 45.54 45.93 45.54 45.93 —.23 Est. sales 58,368. Wed.’s sales 115,444 Wed.’s open int 562,458, up 4,552 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 369.10 374.10 368.30 369.70 +.60 Aug 363.00 367.60 362.60 364.00 +.60 Sep 361.50 365.50 361.10 362.50 +.70 Oct 361.00 364.60 360.40 362.20 +1.00 Dec 364.40 368.10 363.80 365.40 +.80 Jan 364.80 368.60 364.80 366.30 +1.00 Mar 363.40 366.60 363.10 365.10 +1.80 May 362.60 365.40 362.60 364.30 +2.30 Jul 365.30 365.30 365.20 365.20 +2.40 Est. sales 66,330. Wed.’s sales 153,623 Wed.’s open int 481,562, up 5,764

