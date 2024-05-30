CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|692¾
|693¾
|677½
|683½
|—9¼
|Sep
|713
|714¼
|699
|704¾
|—9
|Dec
|736
|736¾
|722
|727¼
|—9
|Mar
|752
|752¼
|738¾
|744¼
|—8
|May
|754
|754
|744
|749
|—7¼
|Jul
|745¾
|746¼
|737¾
|742½
|—6¼
|Sep
|746½
|746½
|738½
|743¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|752¼
|752¼
|745½
|748¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|750
|750
|750
|750
|—3¾
|Est. sales 62,028.
|Wed.’s sales 117,168
|Wed.’s open int 430,379,
|up 2,816
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|455¼
|457
|451¾
|453¾
|—1½
|Sep
|465
|465¾
|460¾
|462½
|—2½
|Dec
|478¼
|479½
|474
|475¾
|—3
|Mar
|491½
|492¼
|486¾
|488¾
|—3
|May
|499
|499½
|494¾
|496
|—3½
|Jul
|505
|505
|500¼
|501½
|—3½
|Sep
|488
|489
|485¼
|485¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|491¾
|492½
|488½
|489½
|—2½
|Mar
|499¼
|499¼
|499
|499
|—2¾
|Jul
|510
|510
|510
|510
|—2
|Dec
|480¼
|480¼
|478½
|478½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 169,844.
|Wed.’s sales 280,905
|Wed.’s open int 1,558,175,
|up 15,829
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|384¼
|384¼
|378¾
|382¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|378
|378¾
|376¼
|378¾
|—4½
|Dec
|381
|381½
|381
|381½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 211.
|Wed.’s sales 765
|Wed.’s open int 4,131,
|up 96
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1213
|1220
|1210¼
|1217½
|+3½
|Aug
|1212¾
|1219
|1210¼
|1216¾
|+3
|Sep
|1196½
|1201¼
|1193¾
|1199
|+2
|Nov
|1195
|1201
|1193½
|1198¾
|+2
|Jan
|1209
|1213½
|1206½
|1211½
|+1½
|Mar
|1206¾
|1212½
|1205¼
|1210½
|+1¼
|May
|1211
|1214¾
|1207½
|1212½
|+1
|Jul
|1215¾
|1219
|1213
|1219
|+2¾
|Aug
|1209¼
|1209¼
|1207¾
|1207¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|1179¼
|1183
|1179
|1183
|+3
|Est. sales 86,093.
|Wed.’s sales 239,481
|Wed.’s open int 808,227,
|up 4,816
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|45.87
|45.87
|44.91
|45.43
|—.45
|Aug
|46.12
|46.13
|45.20
|45.69
|—.45
|Sep
|46.28
|46.28
|45.39
|45.87
|—.41
|Oct
|46.29
|46.29
|45.43
|45.88
|—.41
|Dec
|46.51
|46.51
|45.63
|46.09
|—.42
|Jan
|46.64
|46.64
|45.81
|46.26
|—.38
|Mar
|46.73
|46.73
|45.95
|46.37
|—.36
|May
|46.87
|46.87
|46.15
|46.55
|—.32
|Jul
|47.01
|47.01
|46.39
|46.51
|—.50
|Aug
|46.82
|46.82
|46.47
|46.49
|—.33
|Sep
|46.38
|46.38
|46.21
|46.21
|—.34
|Oct
|46.02
|46.02
|45.92
|45.92
|—.28
|Dec
|45.54
|45.93
|45.54
|45.93
|—.23
|Est. sales 58,368.
|Wed.’s sales 115,444
|Wed.’s open int 562,458,
|up 4,552
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|369.10
|374.10
|368.30
|369.70
|+.60
|Aug
|363.00
|367.60
|362.60
|364.00
|+.60
|Sep
|361.50
|365.50
|361.10
|362.50
|+.70
|Oct
|361.00
|364.60
|360.40
|362.20
|+1.00
|Dec
|364.40
|368.10
|363.80
|365.40
|+.80
|Jan
|364.80
|368.60
|364.80
|366.30
|+1.00
|Mar
|363.40
|366.60
|363.10
|365.10
|+1.80
|May
|362.60
|365.40
|362.60
|364.30
|+2.30
|Jul
|365.30
|365.30
|365.20
|365.20
|+2.40
|Est. sales 66,330.
|Wed.’s sales 153,623
|Wed.’s open int 481,562,
|up 5,764
