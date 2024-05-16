CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 664¼ 681½ 660¼ 662 —3¾ Sep 685 701¼ 680¾ 682¼ —3¾ Dec 708 724¼ 705 706½ —3 Mar 725½ 741 723 724¼ —3 May 732¼ 745¼ 728¾ 730¼ —2½ Jul 724 734¼ 720½ 721 —3¾ Sep 727¾ 735½ 726½ 731½ +3¼ Dec 738¼ 745 735½ 743¾ +6¼ Mar 744¾ 744¾ 738 738 —3¾ Jul 699½ 699½ 699½ 699½ Est. sales 56,725. Wed.’s sales 148,568 Wed.’s open int 395,479, up 718 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 462¼ 465¼ 456¾ 457¼ —5¼ Sep 473 476 467½ 468 —5¼ Dec 486½ 489½ 481½ 481¾ —5¼ Mar 499 501½ 494½ 495 —4¼ May 506¾ 508¾ 502½ 503 —3¾ Jul 511¾ 514¼ 508¼ 508¾ —3½ Sep 492¾ 494 489½ 489¾ —3 Dec 494¼ 495¾ 491½ 491¾ —3 Mar 504½ 505¼ 504 505¼ +¾ Jul 515½ 515½ 515½ 515½ +¼ Dec 484½ 485¾ 482 482 —3 Dec 478¾ 478¾ 478¾ 478¾ — ½ Est. sales 158,076. Wed.’s sales 416,226 Wed.’s open int 1,517,317, up 4,245 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 397½ 400¾ 391½ 391¾ —6 Sep 392¼ 394 391¼ 393 —1¼ Dec 392 392 391 391 +¾ Est. sales 426. Wed.’s sales 988 Wed.’s open int 4,256 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1214 1218¾ 1210 1212 —1½ Aug 1215½ 1221 1212¾ 1213½ —2¾ Sep 1203½ 1206¾ 1198 1198½ —4¼ Nov 1200½ 1204¾ 1196¼ 1196¾ —4¼ Jan 1212 1215¾ 1207¾ 1207¾ —4½ Mar 1210¼ 1214¼ 1206¾ 1206¾ —3¾ May 1213¼ 1217½ 1210¼ 1211½ —2 Jul 1218¾ 1222¼ 1217¼ 1217¼ —2½ Aug 1213¼ 1213½ 1213 1213½ — ¼ Nov 1185 1189 1184¾ 1185¼ —1¼ Est. sales 76,248. Wed.’s sales 207,809 Wed.’s open int 754,094, up 1,304 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.55 44.26 43.35 44.09 +.54 Aug 43.86 44.55 43.66 44.38 +.53 Sep 44.11 44.79 43.90 44.66 +.55 Oct 44.28 44.96 44.11 44.82 +.51 Dec 44.63 45.33 44.48 45.17 +.49 Jan 44.84 45.55 44.69 45.41 +.52 Mar 45.06 45.68 44.86 45.60 +.54 May 45.30 45.83 45.21 45.83 +.53 Jul 45.53 46.00 45.41 46.00 +.46 Aug 45.72 45.72 45.72 45.72 +.28 Sep 45.23 45.23 45.23 45.23 Est. sales 37,183. Wed.’s sales 159,770 Wed.’s open int 546,780, up 4,237 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 371.70 372.60 367.60 368.50 —3.20 Aug 369.80 370.60 365.50 366.10 —3.60 Sep 369.40 369.60 364.70 365.20 —3.90 Oct 368.90 368.90 364.10 364.50 —4.00 Dec 371.10 371.70 366.60 366.90 —4.10 Jan 372.20 372.20 367.50 367.80 —4.00 Mar 370.20 370.50 366.00 366.20 —3.90 May 369.90 370.20 365.90 365.90 —4.00 Jul 370.80 370.80 368.50 368.50 —2.50 Aug 366.70 366.70 366.30 366.30 —3.10 Sep 364.10 364.10 364.00 364.00 —3.40 Est. sales 34,320. Wed.’s sales 156,343 Wed.’s open int 457,298

