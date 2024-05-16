CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|664¼
|681½
|660¼
|662
|—3¾
|Sep
|685
|701¼
|680¾
|682¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|708
|724¼
|705
|706½
|—3
|Mar
|725½
|741
|723
|724¼
|—3
|May
|732¼
|745¼
|728¾
|730¼
|—2½
|Jul
|724
|734¼
|720½
|721
|—3¾
|Sep
|727¾
|735½
|726½
|731½
|+3¼
|Dec
|738¼
|745
|735½
|743¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|744¾
|744¾
|738
|738
|—3¾
|Jul
|699½
|699½
|699½
|699½
|Est. sales 56,725.
|Wed.’s sales 148,568
|Wed.’s open int 395,479,
|up 718
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|462¼
|465¼
|456¾
|457¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|473
|476
|467½
|468
|—5¼
|Dec
|486½
|489½
|481½
|481¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|499
|501½
|494½
|495
|—4¼
|May
|506¾
|508¾
|502½
|503
|—3¾
|Jul
|511¾
|514¼
|508¼
|508¾
|—3½
|Sep
|492¾
|494
|489½
|489¾
|—3
|Dec
|494¼
|495¾
|491½
|491¾
|—3
|Mar
|504½
|505¼
|504
|505¼
|+¾
|Jul
|515½
|515½
|515½
|515½
|+¼
|Dec
|484½
|485¾
|482
|482
|—3
|Dec
|478¾
|478¾
|478¾
|478¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 158,076.
|Wed.’s sales 416,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,517,317,
|up 4,245
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|397½
|400¾
|391½
|391¾
|—6
|Sep
|392¼
|394
|391¼
|393
|—1¼
|Dec
|392
|392
|391
|391
|+¾
|Est. sales 426.
|Wed.’s sales 988
|Wed.’s open int 4,256
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1214
|1218¾
|1210
|1212
|—1½
|Aug
|1215½
|1221
|1212¾
|1213½
|—2¾
|Sep
|1203½
|1206¾
|1198
|1198½
|—4¼
|Nov
|1200½
|1204¾
|1196¼
|1196¾
|—4¼
|Jan
|1212
|1215¾
|1207¾
|1207¾
|—4½
|Mar
|1210¼
|1214¼
|1206¾
|1206¾
|—3¾
|May
|1213¼
|1217½
|1210¼
|1211½
|—2
|Jul
|1218¾
|1222¼
|1217¼
|1217¼
|—2½
|Aug
|1213¼
|1213½
|1213
|1213½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1185
|1189
|1184¾
|1185¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 76,248.
|Wed.’s sales 207,809
|Wed.’s open int 754,094,
|up 1,304
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.55
|44.26
|43.35
|44.09
|+.54
|Aug
|43.86
|44.55
|43.66
|44.38
|+.53
|Sep
|44.11
|44.79
|43.90
|44.66
|+.55
|Oct
|44.28
|44.96
|44.11
|44.82
|+.51
|Dec
|44.63
|45.33
|44.48
|45.17
|+.49
|Jan
|44.84
|45.55
|44.69
|45.41
|+.52
|Mar
|45.06
|45.68
|44.86
|45.60
|+.54
|May
|45.30
|45.83
|45.21
|45.83
|+.53
|Jul
|45.53
|46.00
|45.41
|46.00
|+.46
|Aug
|45.72
|45.72
|45.72
|45.72
|+.28
|Sep
|45.23
|45.23
|45.23
|45.23
|Est. sales 37,183.
|Wed.’s sales 159,770
|Wed.’s open int 546,780,
|up 4,237
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|371.70
|372.60
|367.60
|368.50
|—3.20
|Aug
|369.80
|370.60
|365.50
|366.10
|—3.60
|Sep
|369.40
|369.60
|364.70
|365.20
|—3.90
|Oct
|368.90
|368.90
|364.10
|364.50
|—4.00
|Dec
|371.10
|371.70
|366.60
|366.90
|—4.10
|Jan
|372.20
|372.20
|367.50
|367.80
|—4.00
|Mar
|370.20
|370.50
|366.00
|366.20
|—3.90
|May
|369.90
|370.20
|365.90
|365.90
|—4.00
|Jul
|370.80
|370.80
|368.50
|368.50
|—2.50
|Aug
|366.70
|366.70
|366.30
|366.30
|—3.10
|Sep
|364.10
|364.10
|364.00
|364.00
|—3.40
|Est. sales 34,320.
|Wed.’s sales 156,343
|Wed.’s open int 457,298
