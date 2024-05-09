CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 633 647½ 631½ 645 +11 Sep 654½ 667¼ 652¾ 665 +10 Dec 680¼ 692 678¼ 690 +9½ Mar 698½ 710½ 697¾ 708¼ +8½ May 708 718½ 706 715¾ +7¼ Jul 705¼ 715¾ 705 711¾ +4½ Sep 714 721½ 714 717½ +3½ Dec 727¼ 733¼ 727¼ 729½ +2¾ Mar 740 740 737¾ 737¾ +4¼ Est. sales 56,752. Wed.’s sales 117,290 Wed.’s open int 372,035, up 2,558 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 447¼ 447½ 441 443¼ —2¼ Jul 458½ 462 454¼ 457 —1½ Sep 467¼ 472 464½ 467 —1½ Dec 480½ 485 477½ 480 —1¼ Mar 493 497¼ 490¾ 492¾ —1¼ May 502¼ 505¾ 499½ 501½ — ¾ Jul 508 512¼ 506 507½ —1¼ Sep 489½ 492½ 488 489¾ — ¼ Dec 492 495 490½ 492½ — ¼ Mar 503 503 503 503 — ¼ May 510 510 510 510 Jul 514½ 516¼ 514½ 516¼ +1½ Est. sales 158,391. Wed.’s sales 392,287 Wed.’s open int 1,464,384, up 7,685 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 392½ 396 389½ 396 —1½ Sep 373¾ 375¼ 373¾ 374 —3 Dec 371¾ 372 368¼ 372 —2¾ Est. sales 201. Wed.’s sales 917 Wed.’s open int 3,911, up 108 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1216½ 1218 1211 1211 —1¾ Jul 1227¾ 1236¾ 1210¾ 1212¼ —15½ Aug 1228¼ 1236¼ 1211¾ 1213¼ —14¼ Sep 1213½ 1221 1199¾ 1200½ —13 Nov 1212¾ 1219½ 1199¼ 1201 —12 Jan 1223½ 1230½ 1210¾ 1211¾ —12¼ Mar 1221 1226¾ 1208½ 1209½ —11¼ May 1223¼ 1228¾ 1211 1212¼ —11 Jul 1228¾ 1233¾ 1216¾ 1217¼ —11¾ Nov 1192½ 1197 1182 1182¼ —10¼ Est. sales 112,227. Wed.’s sales 232,818 Wed.’s open int 737,109 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.67 42.67 42.67 42.67 —.48 Jul 43.79 43.88 42.87 42.92 —.87 Aug 44.07 44.14 43.16 43.22 —.84 Sep 44.32 44.35 43.41 43.46 —.82 Oct 44.43 44.46 43.55 43.58 —.80 Dec 44.79 44.80 43.89 43.94 —.77 Jan 44.84 45.00 44.11 44.14 —.78 Mar 45.09 45.19 44.34 44.38 —.74 May 45.41 45.43 44.59 44.62 —.75 Jul 45.01 45.09 44.92 45.03 —.56 Aug 44.91 44.98 44.91 44.98 —.50 Sep 44.73 44.73 44.73 44.73 —.51 Oct 44.45 44.45 44.45 44.45 —.47 Dec 44.40 44.40 44.20 44.35 —.52 Est. sales 60,276. Wed.’s sales 132,240 Wed.’s open int 550,801, up 482 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 376.00 376.00 376.00 376.00 +1.20 Jul 378.50 382.00 373.40 374.10 —4.40 Aug 376.20 379.30 371.90 372.40 —3.30 Sep 375.70 378.00 371.00 371.50 —2.80 Oct 374.10 376.60 370.20 370.60 —2.60 Dec 376.10 379.50 372.70 373.10 —2.60 Jan 377.10 379.80 373.40 373.80 —2.40 Mar 375.10 378.00 372.00 372.30 —2.20 May 374.80 377.30 371.90 372.10 —2.30 Jul 375.70 375.90 375.70 375.90 +.50 Est. sales 74,830. Wed.’s sales 167,581 Wed.’s open int 460,799, up 5,396

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.