CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|633
|647½
|631½
|645
|+11
|Sep
|654½
|667¼
|652¾
|665
|+10
|Dec
|680¼
|692
|678¼
|690
|+9½
|Mar
|698½
|710½
|697¾
|708¼
|+8½
|May
|708
|718½
|706
|715¾
|+7¼
|Jul
|705¼
|715¾
|705
|711¾
|+4½
|Sep
|714
|721½
|714
|717½
|+3½
|Dec
|727¼
|733¼
|727¼
|729½
|+2¾
|Mar
|740
|740
|737¾
|737¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 56,752.
|Wed.’s sales 117,290
|Wed.’s open int 372,035,
|up 2,558
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|447¼
|447½
|441
|443¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|458½
|462
|454¼
|457
|—1½
|Sep
|467¼
|472
|464½
|467
|—1½
|Dec
|480½
|485
|477½
|480
|—1¼
|Mar
|493
|497¼
|490¾
|492¾
|—1¼
|May
|502¼
|505¾
|499½
|501½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|508
|512¼
|506
|507½
|—1¼
|Sep
|489½
|492½
|488
|489¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|492
|495
|490½
|492½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|503
|503
|503
|503
|—
|¼
|May
|510
|510
|510
|510
|Jul
|514½
|516¼
|514½
|516¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 158,391.
|Wed.’s sales 392,287
|Wed.’s open int 1,464,384,
|up 7,685
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|392½
|396
|389½
|396
|—1½
|Sep
|373¾
|375¼
|373¾
|374
|—3
|Dec
|371¾
|372
|368¼
|372
|—2¾
|Est. sales 201.
|Wed.’s sales 917
|Wed.’s open int 3,911,
|up 108
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1216½
|1218
|1211
|1211
|—1¾
|Jul
|1227¾
|1236¾
|1210¾
|1212¼
|—15½
|Aug
|1228¼
|1236¼
|1211¾
|1213¼
|—14¼
|Sep
|1213½
|1221
|1199¾
|1200½
|—13
|Nov
|1212¾
|1219½
|1199¼
|1201
|—12
|Jan
|1223½
|1230½
|1210¾
|1211¾
|—12¼
|Mar
|1221
|1226¾
|1208½
|1209½
|—11¼
|May
|1223¼
|1228¾
|1211
|1212¼
|—11
|Jul
|1228¾
|1233¾
|1216¾
|1217¼
|—11¾
|Nov
|1192½
|1197
|1182
|1182¼
|—10¼
|Est. sales 112,227.
|Wed.’s sales 232,818
|Wed.’s open int 737,109
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.67
|42.67
|42.67
|42.67
|—.48
|Jul
|43.79
|43.88
|42.87
|42.92
|—.87
|Aug
|44.07
|44.14
|43.16
|43.22
|—.84
|Sep
|44.32
|44.35
|43.41
|43.46
|—.82
|Oct
|44.43
|44.46
|43.55
|43.58
|—.80
|Dec
|44.79
|44.80
|43.89
|43.94
|—.77
|Jan
|44.84
|45.00
|44.11
|44.14
|—.78
|Mar
|45.09
|45.19
|44.34
|44.38
|—.74
|May
|45.41
|45.43
|44.59
|44.62
|—.75
|Jul
|45.01
|45.09
|44.92
|45.03
|—.56
|Aug
|44.91
|44.98
|44.91
|44.98
|—.50
|Sep
|44.73
|44.73
|44.73
|44.73
|—.51
|Oct
|44.45
|44.45
|44.45
|44.45
|—.47
|Dec
|44.40
|44.40
|44.20
|44.35
|—.52
|Est. sales 60,276.
|Wed.’s sales 132,240
|Wed.’s open int 550,801,
|up 482
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|376.00
|376.00
|376.00
|376.00
|+1.20
|Jul
|378.50
|382.00
|373.40
|374.10
|—4.40
|Aug
|376.20
|379.30
|371.90
|372.40
|—3.30
|Sep
|375.70
|378.00
|371.00
|371.50
|—2.80
|Oct
|374.10
|376.60
|370.20
|370.60
|—2.60
|Dec
|376.10
|379.50
|372.70
|373.10
|—2.60
|Jan
|377.10
|379.80
|373.40
|373.80
|—2.40
|Mar
|375.10
|378.00
|372.00
|372.30
|—2.20
|May
|374.80
|377.30
|371.90
|372.10
|—2.30
|Jul
|375.70
|375.90
|375.70
|375.90
|+.50
|Est. sales 74,830.
|Wed.’s sales 167,581
|Wed.’s open int 460,799,
|up 5,396
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.