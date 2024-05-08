CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|642¼
|649¼
|628¾
|630¾
|—12
|Sep
|663
|670
|650¾
|652
|—11¾
|Dec
|688¾
|694¾
|677
|678½
|—10½
|Mar
|708
|713
|696¼
|697½
|—10½
|May
|717
|721½
|706
|706¾
|—10
|Jul
|715
|718½
|704¾
|706
|—9½
|Sep
|720
|724¼
|712¼
|712¼
|—10
|Dec
|735½
|736
|726
|727¼
|—8½
|Mar
|737¾
|740½
|737¼
|737½
|—5½
|Est. sales 54,505.
|Tue.’s sales 143,658
|Tue.’s open int 369,477,
|up 2,268
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|452¾
|452¾
|447
|447
|—6¾
|Jul
|467
|467
|460
|460½
|—6½
|Sep
|476
|476¼
|470
|470½
|—6
|Dec
|488¼
|488½
|482½
|483
|—5½
|Mar
|499¾
|500¼
|494¾
|495¼
|—5
|May
|507¾
|508¼
|503
|503½
|—4½
|Jul
|513¼
|513¾
|508¾
|509¼
|—4½
|Sep
|492¾
|493
|489¾
|489¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|496¼
|496¼
|492¾
|493¼
|—3½
|Mar
|507
|507
|504
|504
|—3¼
|Jul
|517¼
|517¼
|517¼
|517¼
|—1
|Dec
|486
|486
|486
|486
|—2
|Dec
|475
|477
|475
|477
|—2
|Est. sales 151,612.
|Tue.’s sales 390,700
|Tue.’s open int 1,456,699,
|up 5,863
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|394
|403
|394
|397¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|379
|383¾
|370¾
|383¾
|+4½
|Dec
|375
|376
|375
|376
|+1¼
|Est. sales 403.
|Tue.’s sales 997
|Tue.’s open int 3,803,
|up 186
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1233½
|1233½
|1222¾
|1224
|—8¼
|Jul
|1244
|1248
|1231¼
|1241¼
|—5¼
|Aug
|1243
|1245¼
|1230¾
|1239½
|—6
|Sep
|1228¼
|1228¼
|1216½
|1223¼
|—6¼
|Nov
|1224¾
|1226¼
|1216¼
|1221
|—7
|Jan
|1235
|1236¼
|1227
|1232
|—6¼
|Mar
|1230¼
|1231¼
|1223¾
|1228½
|—4¾
|May
|1232½
|1232¾
|1226
|1229¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|1237½
|1237½
|1231¼
|1236½
|—4
|Nov
|1201
|1201
|1196½
|1200¼
|—3
|Est. sales 109,052.
|Tue.’s sales 334,564
|Tue.’s open int 743,039
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|43.30
|43.30
|43.30
|43.30
|—.55
|Jul
|44.50
|44.50
|43.79
|44.38
|—.12
|Aug
|44.75
|44.75
|44.07
|44.57
|—.18
|Sep
|44.93
|44.93
|44.27
|44.84
|—.09
|Oct
|45.00
|45.00
|44.40
|44.89
|—.12
|Dec
|45.35
|45.38
|44.70
|45.25
|—.10
|Jan
|45.55
|45.55
|44.91
|45.39
|—.15
|Mar
|45.60
|45.60
|45.11
|45.57
|—.15
|May
|46.00
|46.00
|45.46
|45.80
|—.17
|Jul
|46.06
|46.06
|45.66
|46.00
|—.19
|Aug
|46.00
|46.00
|45.85
|45.85
|—.21
|Sep
|46.00
|46.00
|46.00
|46.00
|+.22
|Oct
|45.10
|45.10
|45.00
|45.00
|—.43
|Dec
|45.15
|45.15
|45.00
|45.00
|—.38
|Est. sales 51,988.
|Tue.’s sales 162,642
|Tue.’s open int 550,319
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|375.20
|376.90
|375.20
|376.90
|—.50
|Jul
|382.50
|387.60
|380.40
|382.30
|—.90
|Aug
|380.30
|384.50
|377.90
|379.70
|—1.50
|Sep
|378.30
|382.00
|376.20
|377.70
|—1.80
|Oct
|376.80
|380.30
|374.80
|375.90
|—2.00
|Dec
|379.70
|382.30
|376.80
|377.90
|—2.10
|Jan
|379.30
|382.30
|377.50
|378.30
|—2.00
|Mar
|377.40
|379.90
|375.90
|376.70
|—1.50
|May
|375.20
|378.40
|375.20
|375.60
|—1.80
|Jul
|375.80
|378.50
|375.80
|377.90
|—.30
|Sep
|373.00
|373.00
|373.00
|373.00
|—2.20
|Est. sales 71,489.
|Tue.’s sales 224,706
|Tue.’s open int 455,403
