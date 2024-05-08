CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 642¼ 649¼ 628¾ 630¾ —12 Sep 663 670 650¾ 652 —11¾ Dec 688¾ 694¾ 677 678½ —10½ Mar 708 713 696¼ 697½ —10½ May 717 721½ 706 706¾ —10 Jul 715 718½ 704¾ 706 —9½ Sep 720 724¼ 712¼ 712¼ —10 Dec 735½ 736 726 727¼ —8½ Mar 737¾ 740½ 737¼ 737½ —5½ Est. sales 54,505. Tue.’s sales 143,658 Tue.’s open int 369,477, up 2,268 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 452¾ 452¾ 447 447 —6¾ Jul 467 467 460 460½ —6½ Sep 476 476¼ 470 470½ —6 Dec 488¼ 488½ 482½ 483 —5½ Mar 499¾ 500¼ 494¾ 495¼ —5 May 507¾ 508¼ 503 503½ —4½ Jul 513¼ 513¾ 508¾ 509¼ —4½ Sep 492¾ 493 489¾ 489¾ —3¾ Dec 496¼ 496¼ 492¾ 493¼ —3½ Mar 507 507 504 504 —3¼ Jul 517¼ 517¼ 517¼ 517¼ —1 Dec 486 486 486 486 —2 Dec 475 477 475 477 —2 Est. sales 151,612. Tue.’s sales 390,700 Tue.’s open int 1,456,699, up 5,863 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 394 403 394 397¾ —1¾ Sep 379 383¾ 370¾ 383¾ +4½ Dec 375 376 375 376 +1¼ Est. sales 403. Tue.’s sales 997 Tue.’s open int 3,803, up 186 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1233½ 1233½ 1222¾ 1224 —8¼ Jul 1244 1248 1231¼ 1241¼ —5¼ Aug 1243 1245¼ 1230¾ 1239½ —6 Sep 1228¼ 1228¼ 1216½ 1223¼ —6¼ Nov 1224¾ 1226¼ 1216¼ 1221 —7 Jan 1235 1236¼ 1227 1232 —6¼ Mar 1230¼ 1231¼ 1223¾ 1228½ —4¾ May 1232½ 1232¾ 1226 1229¼ —5¾ Jul 1237½ 1237½ 1231¼ 1236½ —4 Nov 1201 1201 1196½ 1200¼ —3 Est. sales 109,052. Tue.’s sales 334,564 Tue.’s open int 743,039 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 43.30 43.30 43.30 43.30 —.55 Jul 44.50 44.50 43.79 44.38 —.12 Aug 44.75 44.75 44.07 44.57 —.18 Sep 44.93 44.93 44.27 44.84 —.09 Oct 45.00 45.00 44.40 44.89 —.12 Dec 45.35 45.38 44.70 45.25 —.10 Jan 45.55 45.55 44.91 45.39 —.15 Mar 45.60 45.60 45.11 45.57 —.15 May 46.00 46.00 45.46 45.80 —.17 Jul 46.06 46.06 45.66 46.00 —.19 Aug 46.00 46.00 45.85 45.85 —.21 Sep 46.00 46.00 46.00 46.00 +.22 Oct 45.10 45.10 45.00 45.00 —.43 Dec 45.15 45.15 45.00 45.00 —.38 Est. sales 51,988. Tue.’s sales 162,642 Tue.’s open int 550,319 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 375.20 376.90 375.20 376.90 —.50 Jul 382.50 387.60 380.40 382.30 —.90 Aug 380.30 384.50 377.90 379.70 —1.50 Sep 378.30 382.00 376.20 377.70 —1.80 Oct 376.80 380.30 374.80 375.90 —2.00 Dec 379.70 382.30 376.80 377.90 —2.10 Jan 379.30 382.30 377.50 378.30 —2.00 Mar 377.40 379.90 375.90 376.70 —1.50 May 375.20 378.40 375.20 375.60 —1.80 Jul 375.80 378.50 375.80 377.90 —.30 Sep 373.00 373.00 373.00 373.00 —2.20 Est. sales 71,489. Tue.’s sales 224,706 Tue.’s open int 455,403

