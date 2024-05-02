CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|592¾
|592¾
|592¼
|592¼
|+10¾
|Jul
|598¾
|615½
|598¾
|601¼
|+2
|Sep
|619
|634¼
|618¾
|621
|+2
|Dec
|646
|659¼
|645¾
|647¾
|+2
|Mar
|667¼
|679
|667
|668¾
|+1½
|May
|679
|690½
|678¾
|678¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|680¼
|691
|680¼
|680¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|690¼
|696½
|688¾
|689¾
|—1
|Dec
|703¾
|708
|703¾
|708
|+3¼
|Mar
|712¾
|712¾
|712¾
|712¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 51,073.
|Wed.’s sales 102,089
|Wed.’s open int 362,146
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|442¾
|450½
|442½
|449¾
|+6½
|Jul
|450
|458½
|449¾
|457¾
|+7
|Sep
|459½
|466
|458
|465½
|+6½
|Dec
|471½
|479¼
|471½
|478¾
|+6
|Mar
|485
|492½
|485
|492
|+5½
|May
|493¾
|500½
|493½
|500¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|499
|506¼
|499
|506¼
|+5
|Sep
|481
|486¾
|481
|486¾
|+4
|Dec
|486
|490¼
|486
|490
|+3½
|Mar
|496½
|499½
|496¼
|499½
|+3½
|Sep
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+¾
|Dec
|478¾
|480¼
|478¾
|480¼
|+2
|Jul
|494
|494
|494
|494
|+4
|Est. sales 167,996.
|Wed.’s sales 255,425
|Wed.’s open int 1,430,305,
|up 12,590
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|374¾
|381½
|370
|381½
|+4
|Sep
|369¾
|369¾
|369¾
|369¾
|—2
|Dec
|368¼
|368¼
|368¼
|368¼
|+½
|Est. sales 335.
|Wed.’s sales 505
|Wed.’s open int 3,209
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1155¾
|1180
|1155¾
|1179
|+23¼
|Jul
|1170¼
|1192
|1170¼
|1190
|+19¾
|Aug
|1170¼
|1192¼
|1170¼
|1190½
|+18¾
|Sep
|1162½
|1179½
|1162½
|1178
|+16¾
|Nov
|1164½
|1182
|1164½
|1181
|+16
|Jan
|1178
|1193¾
|1178
|1192¼
|+15¼
|Mar
|1178
|1193¼
|1178
|1191½
|+14
|May
|1185½
|1197¼
|1184¼
|1195½
|+13¾
|Jul
|1191½
|1203
|1190¾
|1201¼
|+12¾
|Aug
|1190½
|1190½
|1190½
|1190½
|+8½
|Nov
|1157
|1169¼
|1157
|1169¼
|+13¾
|Est. sales 106,921.
|Wed.’s sales 139,791
|Wed.’s open int 730,562,
|up 7,711
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.50
|42.75
|42.35
|42.35
|—.22
|Jul
|43.40
|43.59
|42.83
|43.19
|—.07
|Aug
|43.60
|43.84
|43.14
|43.45
|—.09
|Sep
|43.86
|44.06
|43.40
|43.70
|—.07
|Oct
|43.97
|44.16
|43.56
|43.85
|—.07
|Dec
|44.32
|44.52
|43.91
|44.20
|—.06
|Jan
|44.67
|44.75
|44.19
|44.44
|—.07
|Mar
|44.96
|45.01
|44.51
|44.72
|—.09
|May
|45.22
|45.28
|44.81
|45.04
|—.04
|Jul
|45.09
|45.09
|45.07
|45.07
|—.23
|Est. sales 48,432.
|Wed.’s sales 117,730
|Wed.’s open int 552,054,
|up 1,037
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|343.80
|352.80
|343.10
|351.40
|+8.80
|Jul
|349.00
|359.90
|349.00
|359.90
|+10.90
|Aug
|350.10
|359.80
|350.10
|359.80
|+10.00
|Sep
|350.20
|359.30
|350.10
|359.20
|+9.40
|Oct
|350.20
|359.00
|350.20
|359.00
|+8.80
|Dec
|353.30
|362.00
|353.30
|362.00
|+8.40
|Jan
|355.40
|362.70
|355.20
|362.70
|+8.10
|Mar
|354.80
|361.90
|354.70
|361.80
|+7.80
|May
|355.80
|361.50
|355.80
|361.50
|+7.00
|Jul
|357.40
|363.30
|357.40
|363.20
|+6.90
|Dec
|354.90
|360.50
|354.90
|360.50
|+6.60
|Est. sales 78,079.
|Wed.’s sales 133,251
|Wed.’s open int 439,167
