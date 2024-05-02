CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 592¾ 592¾ 592¼ 592¼ +10¾ Jul 598¾ 615½ 598¾ 601¼ +2 Sep 619 634¼ 618¾ 621 +2 Dec 646 659¼ 645¾ 647¾ +2 Mar 667¼ 679 667 668¾ +1½ May 679 690½ 678¾ 678¾ — ¾ Jul 680¼ 691 680¼ 680¼ —1¾ Sep 690¼ 696½ 688¾ 689¾ —1 Dec 703¾ 708 703¾ 708 +3¼ Mar 712¾ 712¾ 712¾ 712¾ — ½ Est. sales 51,073. Wed.’s sales 102,089 Wed.’s open int 362,146 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 442¾ 450½ 442½ 449¾ +6½ Jul 450 458½ 449¾ 457¾ +7 Sep 459½ 466 458 465½ +6½ Dec 471½ 479¼ 471½ 478¾ +6 Mar 485 492½ 485 492 +5½ May 493¾ 500½ 493½ 500¼ +5¼ Jul 499 506¼ 499 506¼ +5 Sep 481 486¾ 481 486¾ +4 Dec 486 490¼ 486 490 +3½ Mar 496½ 499½ 496¼ 499½ +3½ Sep 480 480 480 480 +¾ Dec 478¾ 480¼ 478¾ 480¼ +2 Jul 494 494 494 494 +4 Est. sales 167,996. Wed.’s sales 255,425 Wed.’s open int 1,430,305, up 12,590 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 374¾ 381½ 370 381½ +4 Sep 369¾ 369¾ 369¾ 369¾ —2 Dec 368¼ 368¼ 368¼ 368¼ +½ Est. sales 335. Wed.’s sales 505 Wed.’s open int 3,209 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1155¾ 1180 1155¾ 1179 +23¼ Jul 1170¼ 1192 1170¼ 1190 +19¾ Aug 1170¼ 1192¼ 1170¼ 1190½ +18¾ Sep 1162½ 1179½ 1162½ 1178 +16¾ Nov 1164½ 1182 1164½ 1181 +16 Jan 1178 1193¾ 1178 1192¼ +15¼ Mar 1178 1193¼ 1178 1191½ +14 May 1185½ 1197¼ 1184¼ 1195½ +13¾ Jul 1191½ 1203 1190¾ 1201¼ +12¾ Aug 1190½ 1190½ 1190½ 1190½ +8½ Nov 1157 1169¼ 1157 1169¼ +13¾ Est. sales 106,921. Wed.’s sales 139,791 Wed.’s open int 730,562, up 7,711 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.50 42.75 42.35 42.35 —.22 Jul 43.40 43.59 42.83 43.19 —.07 Aug 43.60 43.84 43.14 43.45 —.09 Sep 43.86 44.06 43.40 43.70 —.07 Oct 43.97 44.16 43.56 43.85 —.07 Dec 44.32 44.52 43.91 44.20 —.06 Jan 44.67 44.75 44.19 44.44 —.07 Mar 44.96 45.01 44.51 44.72 —.09 May 45.22 45.28 44.81 45.04 —.04 Jul 45.09 45.09 45.07 45.07 —.23 Est. sales 48,432. Wed.’s sales 117,730 Wed.’s open int 552,054, up 1,037 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 343.80 352.80 343.10 351.40 +8.80 Jul 349.00 359.90 349.00 359.90 +10.90 Aug 350.10 359.80 350.10 359.80 +10.00 Sep 350.20 359.30 350.10 359.20 +9.40 Oct 350.20 359.00 350.20 359.00 +8.80 Dec 353.30 362.00 353.30 362.00 +8.40 Jan 355.40 362.70 355.20 362.70 +8.10 Mar 354.80 361.90 354.70 361.80 +7.80 May 355.80 361.50 355.80 361.50 +7.00 Jul 357.40 363.30 357.40 363.20 +6.90 Dec 354.90 360.50 354.90 360.50 +6.60 Est. sales 78,079. Wed.’s sales 133,251 Wed.’s open int 439,167

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.