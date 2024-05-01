CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|580¼
|580½
|579¾
|580¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|604¼
|608¾
|597
|598¾
|—4½
|Sep
|622¾
|627¼
|616¾
|618½
|—3¾
|Dec
|649
|653
|643½
|645¼
|—3½
|Mar
|670
|673¾
|665½
|666¾
|—3¼
|May
|681½
|682¾
|677
|678½
|—2½
|Jul
|683¼
|683½
|677¾
|679¼
|—2
|Sep
|690
|690
|685
|688½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|702¾
|702¾
|697½
|701¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 45,615.
|Tue.’s sales 157,718
|Tue.’s open int 362,572
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440
|440¾
|437¾
|438
|—1½
|Jul
|446¾
|447¾
|443¾
|444¾
|—2
|Sep
|455¾
|456¼
|452¼
|453
|—2¾
|Dec
|469¼
|470
|466¼
|467
|—2½
|Mar
|483
|484
|480
|480¾
|—2¾
|May
|492
|492¾
|488¾
|489½
|—3
|Jul
|498
|499
|494¾
|495
|—4
|Sep
|478¾
|478¾
|477¼
|477¼
|—3½
|Dec
|483¾
|483¾
|481½
|481½
|—3¼
|Mar
|494½
|494½
|494¼
|494½
|+¼
|Jul
|501¾
|501¾
|501½
|501½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 90,002.
|Tue.’s sales 257,139
|Tue.’s open int 1,417,715,
|up 277
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369
|376
|367¾
|374
|+4½
|Sep
|360
|360
|360
|360
|—1
|Dec
|368
|368
|368
|368
|+4½
|Est. sales 206.
|Tue.’s sales 1,274
|Tue.’s open int 3,322
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1145
|1152½
|1141
|1152½
|+7
|Jul
|1161
|1167¾
|1156¼
|1167
|+4
|Aug
|1163
|1169¼
|1159
|1168¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|1154
|1159¼
|1151
|1158¾
|+2
|Nov
|1156½
|1162¾
|1153¾
|1161¼
|+1¾
|Jan
|1170
|1174¼
|1165¾
|1173
|+1¾
|Mar
|1169
|1174¾
|1166½
|1173¾
|+2
|May
|1173¾
|1179¼
|1172
|1178½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1179
|1185½
|1178¼
|1183
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1149
|1151½
|1149
|1151½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 60,006.
|Tue.’s sales 235,166
|Tue.’s open int 722,851
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.53
|42.71
|42.40
|42.70
|+.41
|Jul
|43.13
|43.75
|42.94
|43.39
|+.38
|Aug
|43.45
|44.02
|43.25
|43.67
|+.35
|Sep
|43.83
|44.20
|43.52
|43.90
|+.33
|Oct
|44.02
|44.30
|43.67
|44.00
|+.29
|Dec
|44.35
|44.66
|44.03
|44.32
|+.26
|Jan
|44.42
|44.84
|44.32
|44.59
|+.29
|Mar
|44.89
|45.10
|44.61
|44.80
|+.19
|May
|44.99
|45.39
|44.95
|45.11
|+.19
|Jul
|45.16
|45.55
|45.16
|45.32
|+.20
|Dec
|44.68
|44.68
|44.68
|44.68
|+.38
|Est. sales 55,130.
|Tue.’s sales 223,821
|Tue.’s open int 551,017,
|up 344
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|342.90
|342.90
|339.10
|342.60
|—3.70
|Jul
|347.50
|348.70
|344.70
|348.50
|—3.40
|Aug
|348.20
|349.60
|346.00
|349.30
|—3.00
|Sep
|348.00
|349.80
|346.90
|349.50
|—2.80
|Oct
|348.70
|350.00
|347.30
|349.50
|—2.80
|Dec
|352.00
|353.40
|350.40
|352.80
|—2.20
|Jan
|352.40
|354.50
|351.80
|354.00
|—2.10
|Mar
|351.50
|354.20
|351.10
|353.70
|—1.60
|May
|352.00
|354.10
|351.10
|354.10
|—1.30
|Jul
|354.80
|355.50
|354.80
|355.30
|—1.70
|Aug
|354.90
|355.00
|354.90
|355.00
|—1.50
|Dec
|351.00
|352.00
|351.00
|352.00
|—2.40
|Est. sales 71,564.
|Tue.’s sales 269,077
|Tue.’s open int 441,965
