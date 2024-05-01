CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 580¼ 580½ 579¾ 580¼ —4¾ Jul 604¼ 608¾ 597 598¾ —4½ Sep 622¾ 627¼ 616¾ 618½ —3¾ Dec 649 653 643½ 645¼ —3½ Mar 670 673¾ 665½ 666¾ —3¼ May 681½ 682¾ 677 678½ —2½ Jul 683¼ 683½ 677¾ 679¼ —2 Sep 690 690 685 688½ — ¼ Dec 702¾ 702¾ 697½ 701¾ — ¾ Est. sales 45,615. Tue.’s sales 157,718 Tue.’s open int 362,572 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440 440¾ 437¾ 438 —1½ Jul 446¾ 447¾ 443¾ 444¾ —2 Sep 455¾ 456¼ 452¼ 453 —2¾ Dec 469¼ 470 466¼ 467 —2½ Mar 483 484 480 480¾ —2¾ May 492 492¾ 488¾ 489½ —3 Jul 498 499 494¾ 495 —4 Sep 478¾ 478¾ 477¼ 477¼ —3½ Dec 483¾ 483¾ 481½ 481½ —3¼ Mar 494½ 494½ 494¼ 494½ +¼ Jul 501¾ 501¾ 501½ 501½ —1¾ Est. sales 90,002. Tue.’s sales 257,139 Tue.’s open int 1,417,715, up 277 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369 376 367¾ 374 +4½ Sep 360 360 360 360 —1 Dec 368 368 368 368 +4½ Est. sales 206. Tue.’s sales 1,274 Tue.’s open int 3,322 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1145 1152½ 1141 1152½ +7 Jul 1161 1167¾ 1156¼ 1167 +4 Aug 1163 1169¼ 1159 1168¼ +2¾ Sep 1154 1159¼ 1151 1158¾ +2 Nov 1156½ 1162¾ 1153¾ 1161¼ +1¾ Jan 1170 1174¼ 1165¾ 1173 +1¾ Mar 1169 1174¾ 1166½ 1173¾ +2 May 1173¾ 1179¼ 1172 1178½ +1¾ Jul 1179 1185½ 1178¼ 1183 — ¼ Nov 1149 1151½ 1149 1151½ +1¼ Est. sales 60,006. Tue.’s sales 235,166 Tue.’s open int 722,851 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.53 42.71 42.40 42.70 +.41 Jul 43.13 43.75 42.94 43.39 +.38 Aug 43.45 44.02 43.25 43.67 +.35 Sep 43.83 44.20 43.52 43.90 +.33 Oct 44.02 44.30 43.67 44.00 +.29 Dec 44.35 44.66 44.03 44.32 +.26 Jan 44.42 44.84 44.32 44.59 +.29 Mar 44.89 45.10 44.61 44.80 +.19 May 44.99 45.39 44.95 45.11 +.19 Jul 45.16 45.55 45.16 45.32 +.20 Dec 44.68 44.68 44.68 44.68 +.38 Est. sales 55,130. Tue.’s sales 223,821 Tue.’s open int 551,017, up 344 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 342.90 342.90 339.10 342.60 —3.70 Jul 347.50 348.70 344.70 348.50 —3.40 Aug 348.20 349.60 346.00 349.30 —3.00 Sep 348.00 349.80 346.90 349.50 —2.80 Oct 348.70 350.00 347.30 349.50 —2.80 Dec 352.00 353.40 350.40 352.80 —2.20 Jan 352.40 354.50 351.80 354.00 —2.10 Mar 351.50 354.20 351.10 353.70 —1.60 May 352.00 354.10 351.10 354.10 —1.30 Jul 354.80 355.50 354.80 355.30 —1.70 Aug 354.90 355.00 354.90 355.00 —1.50 Dec 351.00 352.00 351.00 352.00 —2.40 Est. sales 71,564. Tue.’s sales 269,077 Tue.’s open int 441,965

