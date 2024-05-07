Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ON24: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ON24: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ON24 said it expects revenue in the range of $35.8 million to $36.8 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 3 cents to 7 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $143 million to $147 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up