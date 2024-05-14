On Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $104.6 million. On a…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $104.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $581.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.5 million.

On Holding expects full-year revenue of $2.62 billion.

