Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $246.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up