Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $246.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion.

