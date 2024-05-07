Oddity Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $33 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $211.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Oddity Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $189 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $626 million to $635 million.

