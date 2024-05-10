MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Nxu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 1:19 PM

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Nxu, Inc. (NXU) on Friday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Mesa, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share.

The electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $4,000 in the period.

