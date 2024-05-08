NV5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $408,000. On…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $408,000.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $213.3 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $937 million to $942 million.

