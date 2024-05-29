Nutanix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $524.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $516.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million to $540 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.