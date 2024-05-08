Nu Skin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $533,000…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $533,000 in its first quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $417.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $455 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.