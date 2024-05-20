Norwegian Cruise Line, Wix.com rise; Cushman & Wakefield, Target fall, Monday, 5/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Johnson Controls International PLC, up $1.60 to $70.62.
Elliott Investment Management has reportedly taken a large stake in the diversified technology and industrial company.
Hims & Hers Health Inc., up $4.03 to $18.60.
The telehealth company announced expanded access to weight-loss medication, including GLP-1 injections.
Wix.com Ltd., up $32.34 to $168.02.
The cloud-based web development company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Independent Bank Group Inc., up $3.36 to $47.30.
SouthState Corp. is buying the bank holding company for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up $1.19 to $16.94.
The cruise line raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Cushman & Wakefield, down 27 cents to $11.45.
The commercial real estate company announced a stock offering of 26.5 million shares through J.P. Morgan.
Target Corp., down $3.42 to $156.71.
The retailer plans on cutting prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer.
United States Steel Corp., up 84 cents to $36.75.
Nippon Steel is reportedly stepping up efforts to complete its buyout of the steelmaker.
