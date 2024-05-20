Norwegian Cruise Line, Wix.com rise; Cushman & Wakefield, Target fall, Monday, 5/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Johnson Controls International PLC, up…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Johnson Controls International PLC, up $1.60 to $70.62.

Elliott Investment Management has reportedly taken a large stake in the diversified technology and industrial company.

Hims & Hers Health Inc., up $4.03 to $18.60.

The telehealth company announced expanded access to weight-loss medication, including GLP-1 injections.

Wix.com Ltd., up $32.34 to $168.02.

The cloud-based web development company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Independent Bank Group Inc., up $3.36 to $47.30.

SouthState Corp. is buying the bank holding company for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up $1.19 to $16.94.

The cruise line raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Cushman & Wakefield, down 27 cents to $11.45.

The commercial real estate company announced a stock offering of 26.5 million shares through J.P. Morgan.

Target Corp., down $3.42 to $156.71.

The retailer plans on cutting prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer.

United States Steel Corp., up 84 cents to $36.75.

Nippon Steel is reportedly stepping up efforts to complete its buyout of the steelmaker.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.