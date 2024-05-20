Nordson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.2 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $650.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $670 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.35 to $9.75 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

