Noah: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $90 million in the period.

