Nine Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $142.1 million in the period.

