Nine Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $142.1 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NINE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NINE
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.