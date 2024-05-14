Nextracker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $205.2 million.…

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $736.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $681 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $306.2 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.89 to $3.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

