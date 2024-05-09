Live Radio
NextDecade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:02 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $28.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 83 cents per share.

