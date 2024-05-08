New York Times: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported profit of $40.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported profit of $40.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and severance costs, were 31 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $594 million in the period.

