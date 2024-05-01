New York Mortgage Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYMT

