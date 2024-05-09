New England Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.5…

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allston, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $29.51.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period.

