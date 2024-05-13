NCR Atleos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.05 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, NCR Atleos expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.