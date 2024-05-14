Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6…

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

